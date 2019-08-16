Maggi Arancini! Because Maggi Is So Overrated Said No One Ever!

Casual Dining

Banter

Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

B-31, Pusa Road, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Banter is a beautiful courtyard restaurant that dishes out some amazing fusion dishes. Maggi arancini was one such dish which is a must-try. Kadhai Chicken tarts and Butter Chicken tarts make from great small bites. To make things more interesting, they offer Old Monk Chicken Lollypops and Udta Punjab - Chicken Tikka flamed with Vodka. They even have some very unique mocktails which are a pleasure for the tastebuds. Gorgeous ambiance and delicious food make this place a great hangout spot.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

