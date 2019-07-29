Maggie Enthusiasts Cannot Afford To Miss This Outlet!

Most of have grown up loving the taste of maggi. But ISBT Makhani Maggie from Cafe Delhi Heights will redefine your love for Maggie. The cheesiest and tangy taste of Maggie is a must-try for every maggi lover. Cafe Delhi Heights generally serve awesome food. Also love their Pani Puri Shots, Noodles and Pasta. They serve decent quantity which satisfies your tastebuds and pocket at the same time.