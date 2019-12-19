Magnifique has recently launched clip-on hair extensions made out of human hair in both natural as well as bright crazy colours. These can be used to make your hair seem longer or thicker, or both.
Hair Extensions By Magnifique To Give You Longer, Thicker Tresses
- Nearest Metro Station: LAJPAT NAGAR
Longer Than Yesterday
You can choose between three types of extensions: The quality goes from silky to silkier to silkiest {okay, this was only how we differentiated}. Your next decision is colour; anything that can be done to your hair can be done to these extensions. So whether you want it curly, wavy or poker straight, it’s all possible.
I’ve always wanted long mermaid waves, but never had the patience to make it happen, I saw this as a good opportunity. I zeroed in on one that matched my natural dark brown perfectly and hopped off for a quick shampoo and blow-dry.
Surprisingly enough, that took longer than the extensions. Once my hair was dry, Atul {the head stylist} used a curling rod to make them wavy, did the same to the extensions and clipped them on – it was over in 20 seconds flat. And you can take them off just as quickly, because they’re supported by tic-tacs: Easy peasy.
Colour Me Pretty
If you want some colour in your hair but don’t want to subject it to bleach or just make that sort of commitment, it might be a good idea to get hold of one of their coloured extensions and clip it on.
They’ve currently got light brown, blonde, purple, teal and hot pink but if you call them in advance, they can arrange pretty much any colour for you.
So, We’re Saying…
It might be a good idea to invest in your very own extensions, in case you’re suffering from thinning hair or just want to go longer without waiting for months. They’re custom-made so you know they’ll fit your head just right. The only downside? They’re a little bit expensive, but it is a one-time investment. They last forever, as per the peeps at Magnifique.
Where: D19, Defence Colony
Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand
Contact: 011 49050925
Price: INR 30,000 for the extensions shown in the pictures, highest quality of the same length start at INR 39,000, coloured strands at INR 1,200
Timings: 10am – 9.30pm
