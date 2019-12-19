Hair Extensions By Magnifique To Give You Longer, Thicker Tresses

You can choose between three types of extensions: The quality goes from silky to silkier to silkiest {okay, this was only how we differentiated}. Your next decision is colour; anything that can be done to your hair can be done to these extensions. So whether you want it curly, wavy or poker straight, it’s all possible.

I’ve always wanted long mermaid waves, but never had the patience to make it happen, I saw this as a good opportunity. I zeroed in on one that matched my natural dark brown perfectly and hopped off for a quick shampoo and blow-dry.

Surprisingly enough, that took longer than the extensions. Once my hair was dry, Atul {the head stylist} used a curling rod to make them wavy, did the same to the extensions and clipped them on – it was over in 20 seconds flat. And you can take them off just as quickly, because they’re supported by tic-tacs: Easy peasy.