Located in Dwarka’s Sector 10 market, Mai Thai is a small restaurant that serves and delivers Chinese & Thai food in the area.
Mai Thai for your Chinese & Thai Food Fix in Dwarka
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: DWARKA
Shortcut
What should I eat?
Between going to the restaurant to grab a bite and getting food home-delivered, we’d suggest the latter, as the seating here is sparse and, like most restaurants in Dwarka, it isn’t located in the best area.
In terms of the menu, they have a decent variety. The Chicken Thai rolls are nice and crispy, filled with juicy bits of chicken and veggies. If you like your Chinese sauces on the more gingery side, we think you’d like the Chicken in Szechuan Sauce {they’re willing to change up the protein; we had the prawns instead of chicken}.
The Pad Thai Noodles tasted especially good due to the peanut sauce it was tossed in {although that made it a tad mushy by the time it reached us}. The chicken dim sums, on the other hand, can be given a miss.
Anything else I should know?
They have a few other interesting dishes. If you’re in the mood for some experimentation, check out the Pattaya Chicken, Threaded Chicken, Chinese Bhel or Thai Pot Fried Rice. Want something tried and tested? Their Barbeque Prawns are supposed to be off the charts.
PS: They’re shifting to a new locality soon, possibly in Sector 5, which will have better seating capacity and some new dishes.
Where: Shop no. 4, DDA Market, Sector 10, Dwarka
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 10
Contact: +91 8860088563
Price: INR 700 for two {approx.}
Timings: 12pm – 11pm {Tuesdays closed}
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: DWARKA
Comments (0)