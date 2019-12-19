Mai Thai for your Chinese & Thai Food Fix in Dwarka

Between going to the restaurant to grab a bite and getting food home-delivered, we’d suggest the latter, as the seating here is sparse and, like most restaurants in Dwarka, it isn’t located in the best area.

In terms of the menu, they have a decent variety. The Chicken Thai rolls are nice and crispy, filled with juicy bits of chicken and veggies. If you like your Chinese sauces on the more gingery side, we think you’d like the Chicken in Szechuan Sauce {they’re willing to change up the protein; we had the prawns instead of chicken}.

The Pad Thai Noodles tasted especially good due to the peanut sauce it was tossed in {although that made it a tad mushy by the time it reached us}. The chicken dim sums, on the other hand, can be given a miss.