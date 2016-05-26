Majestic Ruins, Coracle Rides And Cycling Tours At Hampi

Hampi is not the best place if you want luxury travel; it is beautiful in its barren-ness. For miles, you may not see anything other than huge rocks and ruins. But if you’ve ever been fond of history or architecture, this is a trip worth taking.

The main bazaar area stands as a witness to bygone eras when spice and gold would be traded by the locals. With the temple on one side, and the monolithic bull {a huge two-story bull structure, signifying Nandi—Shiva’s vehicle—standing at the end of the bazaar} on the other, there’s a lot of history to take in here.

Treks are recommended if you want to see the old temples, bazaars, old palaces and ancient mandaps {ceremony halls} on your own. We also took a 3-hour long cycling tour which took us around the ruins and ended with a scrumptious lunch typical of Karnataka.