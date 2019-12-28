Make Beautiful Geode Art Coasters At This Free Workshop

Geode Art Workshop With The Arty Works, Studio Pepperfry

Sat | 28 Dec, 2019

11:30 AM - 2:00 PM

Studio Pepperfry

Address: D-14, 2nd Floor, Above Croma Retail, South Extension 2, New Delhi

What's Happening?

Don't let the weekends and the winter bore you out because we have something fun lined up for you. It's time for you to go wild with your imagination. On 28th December, we are organising an interesting geode art workshop with The Arty Works where you'll make your own sea escape coasters.

You will learn the craft of making a geode art coaster using resin, crystals, stones, shimmer, and glitter. You will also learn about resin, raw materials, and the different techniques to make coasters. This workshop is for everyone who loves all things sparkly, shiny, and of course, loves art and experimenting.

Geetika Singh Bhargava, founder at The Arty Works, and who has hosted a bunch of geode art workshops in the past, will conduct the workshop. So, are you ready for a fun, artsy weekend?

How’s the venue?

The workshop will take place at Studio Pepperfry located in South Extension-2.

Make a note

Each participant will make two coasters/person (you can also take them back home) and please make sure to carry an apron for the workshop.

Only 10 people will be shortlisted for this FREE workshop. The selection of users is based on the discretion of the brand. We will be getting in touch with you separately to confirm your presence.

Entry is absolutely FREE
