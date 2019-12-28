Make Beautiful Geode Art Coasters At This Free Workshop

Don't let the weekends and the winter bore you out because we have something fun lined up for you. It's time for you to go wild with your imagination. On 28th December, we are organising an interesting geode art workshop with The Arty Works where you'll make your own sea escape coasters.

You will learn the craft of making a geode art coaster using resin, crystals, stones, shimmer, and glitter. You will also learn about resin, raw materials, and the different techniques to make coasters. This workshop is for everyone who loves all things sparkly, shiny, and of course, loves art and experimenting.

Geetika Singh Bhargava, founder at The Arty Works, and who has hosted a bunch of geode art workshops in the past, will conduct the workshop. So, are you ready for a fun, artsy weekend?