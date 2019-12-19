Volunteer & Do Good With This NGO That Helps Acid Attack Survivors

Make Love Not Scars is a New Delhi-based NGO that works for the rehabilitation of acid attack survivors across the country. This NGO helps the survivors by providing them with medical, psychological, educational, financial, and legal help. Super dope, isn’t it?

While most of us think about doing some good for the society at large, Founder and President Ria Sharma actually took that step and set up this wonderful organisation. She came to film a documentary on acid attack survivors in India and was so pained with their deplorable condition that she decided to help them directly through Make Love Not Scars.

Make Love Not Scars has run very successful campaigns for survivors’ rights in the past and has many more in the pipeline. They advocate for policy changes to give acid attack survivors the same rights and support available to specially-abled people, provided them with lawyers, help them find employment, provide medical assistance, and have even told their stories through books.

You can associate with them by either becoming a volunteer or donating to their organisation. They have three pathways for volunteers: an in-person internship, a social media volunteer, and a domestic on-ground volunteer. More information regarding the same can be found on Make Love Not Scars’ website.