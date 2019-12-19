Make This Designer Store Your Go-To For Stunning Wedding Wear

Next time you're on the hunt for party outfits, make your way to this Malviya Nagar store. The ground level is mostly a display section for their jewellery, subtle outfits which would be perfect for a mehendi/haldi (or any low-key function) and the men’s collection. The basement is the real deal here with racks and racks of gorgeous wedding wear. It’ll definitely have people looking twice, be it the lehengas, gowns or the suit sets. In case you have a different piece in mind, you can even pick your own fabric and discuss your requirements with them—they’ll be happy to stitch up a new outfit for you.