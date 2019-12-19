A Getaway To An Evening Of Great Conversations Over Killer Food & Drinks

Tucked away in the busy streets of Satya Niketan, Cafe Diaries is a little paradise - full of goodness. A getaway to an evening of great conversations while nibbling on delicious food, fed with ultra love and generous hospitality. This wasn't my first visit to Satya Niketan but I was on a mission to explore the hidden gems. Located on the first floor, you are guided by a stairway of quirky frames and an Insta worthy entrance. The indigo double doors open to a beautifully organized seating arrangement, with the best usage of corners with windows - adorned with fluffy cushions, bright couches, fairy lights, quirky wall posters and everything pretty. (I recommend you make reservations for this corner seating considering its high demand - for those private conversations with friends or loved ones). The decor is simplicity at its best - Good Food, Good Vibes. We were humbly greeted by one of the owners and everything after that was a joyful ride. She not only guided us through the menu and recommendations but also acquainted us with the very foundation of the place. Every new beginning has a story behind it, here every dish had a story, which made our visit all the more memorable. Food - Having an idea of how the menu for cafes catering to the main college-going crowd is set, we were looking for variations and innovation in those staple dishes. Mainly Italian with the addition of Chinese and desi tadka is how I would sum up their menu. We started our meal with the Cheese and Jalapeno poppers served with homemade salsa - that cheese pull, the subtle spice of jalapeno, the finely chopped vegetables and the crispy outer of that ball of flavours with a touch of salsa spice. Next, we were recommended the Mexican sliders. We were instantly drawn towards this dish. Different from classic sliders, the burger buns were replaced with finely cut tortilla. The patty in between the tortilla was the star of the show - minced chicken with all spices, deep-fried and quoted with a special sauce. The cheddar cheese added the creaminess with the side dip of spicy mayo. These sliders are all you need to uplight those flavor buds on your palette. For mains, I chose the grilled chicken in harissa sauce with mashed potatoes, sauteed vegetables in salt n pepper and more harissa on the side! Having read through their menu, I knew I had to try a dish with their harissa sauce and I am glad I did. The spice of the sauce matched perfectly with the perfectly grilled chicken. Mashed potatoes couldn't be better and sauteed vegetables were just the right taste. A single bite of chicken in harissa sauce, mashed potatoes and vegetables was such combination made in heaven. I couldn't be more satisfied with my main. Drinks- With their wide range of mocktails, shakes, smoothies and other soft drinks, we chose to try their sorbets. From the extraordinary range, I had the mint and watermelon - while one was super refreshing, the other left a sweet-sour after taste. The sorbet is a must-have, especially to beat the Delhi heat. Cheers 🍻