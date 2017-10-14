The clean, green lanes are lined with restaurants; from small and iconic, to fine-dining and hole-in-the-wall establishments. Here’s your guide to navigating the food in Malcha Marg; your rumbling tummies can thank us later.
Hungry In Malcha Marg? Feast On These Delicious Options
Fujiya
The restaurant is usually packed at dinner time, but they deliver as well! The soups make for filling appetisers {especially during winter}.
They have an extensive Asian menu, which includes lots of poultry, sea food and veggie options. Try the Sweet & Sour Pork, Lamb Curry {in red or green curry} and the Fujiya Special Rice.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Amour Bistro
Their big windows filter in lots of sunlight and good vibes, and the restaurant is done up in vibrant yellows and wooden details {we love their wine cellar} and wrought-iron chandeliers.
Start with their Salad of Smoked Salmon, share the Amour Signature Seafood Risotto, grab a slice of A La Spagnola pizza and end your meal with a slice of Toffee Cheesecake.
- Price for two: ₹ 2400
Lazeez Affaire
With kebabs, curries and biryani, the menu at Lazeez Affaire is a Mughlai feast, and I keep going back again and again for a big bowl of comfort food.
Get the Grand Tandoori Platter of kebabs so you don’t miss out on the usual, either.
- Price for two: ₹ 2700
Sanadige
Sanadige does seafood right, and I’m glad this coastal restaurant made it’s way to Malcha Marg all the way from Bangalore.
The Chicken Ghee Roast is highly recommended, and the Mangalorean mutton curry pairs well with a Malabar parantha. Their cocktails are well-mixed and worth a chug, and I suggest you end your meal with the Elaneer Payasam.
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
Moti Mahal Deluxe
Their butter chicken and dal makhani have been luring hungry diners to Malcha Marg for as long as I can remember. Big on nostalgia and desi ghee, go here for some north Indian favourites.
I also enjoyed the murgh lababdar the last time I was here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Fez
When you’re in the mood for Lebanese, I suggest you make the trip here. Try their non vegetarian mezze platter, complete with calamari fritters and lamb chelo kebab.
The spicy Moorish kebabs make for the perfect appetiser, and the Moroccan Lamb Stew is perfect for a grey December day.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Sidewok
Everyone’s probably eaten at Sidewok, and even if it’s not that big on novelty, it wins major points for consistency of food quality and stellar delivery service. Last time I ordered they forgot my dessert, but were wonderful about it and sent me two portions instead {no one ever complained about more dessert!}.
I love their Stir Fried Mint Basil Lamb, Lotus Stem Honey & Chilli and Prawns Panang Style.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Alkauser
I have a standard order at the iconic Alkauser: Kakori Kebab Rolls. Change isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but I don’t believe in fixing it if it ain’t broke.
Order a plate of these and devour them in your car; Alkauser is perfect for a quick snack that’s also insanely delicious.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Comments (0)