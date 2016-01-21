Mall Meals: Where to Eat in Delhi's Malls

Four floors filled with culinary options of all shapes and sizes are bound to lead to confusion. Do you go the food court route or sit down at one of the individual restaurants? Just follow our lead.

Breakfast: Head to Cafe Delhi Heights for the first meal of the day. We won’t judge if you decide to go with the Juicy Lucy, but we’re telling you they do a mean Eggs Benedict.

Lunch: Mamagoto’s entertaining artwork and delightful flavours should do the trick.

Dinner: Go old school with Big Chill, or head to Johnny Rockets for a range of kickass burgers and of course, the Apple Pie Shake.