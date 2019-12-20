How many of you Mamagoto-loyalists know that they have a secret menu? It’s true and, now that you have been informed, we’re telling you which {secret} menu items are worth your money.
Mamagoto Has A Secret Menu You Wish You Knew About Sooner
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
Shortcut
Start With
The secret menu brings back the Gomai Salad, which is a traditional Japanese salad with spinach leaves, cooked in a sesame-flavoured dressing that is the perfect blend of sweet and sour. We highly recommend starting your meal with this.
Keep 'Em Coming
We loved the Chinese-style Sticky Rice In Banana Leaf which is essentially sticky rice that’s wrapped around chicken {or mushrooms} and is served in a banana leaf. Paired with a tangy coconut and garlic paste, called Sambal, you just can’t get enough of these rice rolls.
For Mains
Ask your server for the Indonesian Curry On Rice In A Lotus Leaf – even though the name gives everything away, you’re still not be prepared for the dish that is set down in front of you. A coconut-milk-based curry, with the scent of lemongrass and turmeric, served on rice and wrapped up in a lotus leaf, with sliced lemons on the side – this one blew us away.
Still Have Space?
Tom Kha’s Cousin is a soupy dish with flat rice noodles. We tried the prawn variant and, if you like seafood, this will make you very, very happy. The dish is served in a bowl with four pieces of prawn on a skewer.
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IndusInd Bank Cyber City Rapid
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IndusInd Bank Cyber City Rapid
Comments (0)