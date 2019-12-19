Manali On Your List? Don't Miss This Cafe's Keema Pao & Banoffee Pie

Tucked in the happening streets of Old Manali, this cafe is a must-visit for those who love places with a rustic vibe. Overcrowded with foreign tourists, travellers, and backpackers, Old Manali has this energetic vibe that's full of life. The cafe is located on the Manu temple road, approx 750 metres from the Old Manali bridge/Manali clubhouse. It's one of the rare cafes in Manali that stay open throughout the year, unlike others, which are closed during peak winters. The cafe has minimalistic furniture and a rustic look. To add to the charm, there is a floor sitting where you can enjoy sheesha with your squad. The interiors are done with pretty lights, big windows, and comfortable seating. The menu boasts of pasta, pizzas, burgers, fries, combo meals, coffee, shakes, waffles, banoffee pie, etc. The pizza is in an unusual square shape and is a must-try. The keema pao is delicious and served with buttery pao. The best part of the lunch was the banoffee pie which can't be missed. You can spend some time playing board games with your gang or just spend some me-time with your favourite read at their rooftop sundeck ( a new addition). Not to forget, they have free WiFi and weekend gigs which you can inquire about prior to your visit. So, next time you are in Manali, you know where to head for a lazy afternoon or a happening weekend with drool-worthy delights.