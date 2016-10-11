5 Places For Martial Arts Training In South Delhi

Bored of the same old routine at the gym with machines and free-weights? We completely understand.

Mixed Martial Arts training is a great way to get a full body workout that will get you to push yourself, as well as work out all the muscles you work on at the gym. It incorporates three basic skills: Striking, grappling and wrestling. This requires the trainee to increase strength, stamina, endurance as well as flexibility; all magic words on the road to holistic fitness.

So now that you’ve decided to take the plunge and train to be an MMA fighter, here are five of the top MMA studios in south Delhi that can train you.

Knockout Fight Club

Located just off the outer ring road in Nehru Enclave, Knockout Fight Club is a martial arts training academy that specialises in functional training to achieve a complete body-recomposition {reduce fat and build lean muscle tissue}.

There is no restriction on age group or experience level. You can get all the information about their studio and price on their website.

R-23, Top Floor, Nehru Enclave, Kalkaji, New Delhi

FMA Fitness

The team at FMA Fitness {Functional and Martial Art Fitness} not only trains its members in functional and martial arts, but also includes meditation and yoga to provide a holistic wellness programme.

They have a diverse team of experts specialising in Brazilian Ju-Jitsu, kick-boxing, TRX Suspension Training and much more.

B-36, 2nd Floor, Basant Kaur Marg, Shivalik, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

Crosstrain Fight Club

With a focus on MMA disciplines such as Brazilian Ju-Jitsu, Muay Thai and boxing, Crosstrain has in-house as well as visiting trainers that cater to any fitness level when it comes to martial arts training.

B-7/120A, Lower Ground Floor, Near Sukhmani Hospital, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi

Delhi Rock

Delhi Rock, based in GK2, specialises in Krav Maga, which prepares trainees in the subjects of self-defense, self-protection, fighting and combat skills. Their classes are conducted by certified civilian Krav Maga instructor Kaustav Sehgal.

Delhi Rock is also well known for its climbing gym, among other things.

Nanaksar Gurudwara Compound, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi

Krav Maga India

Krav Maga India, the India arm of the International Krav Maga Federation {IKMF}, is one of the oldest locations in Delhi. Their mission is “to empower individuals with tools for survival and recreate combat arts towards innovation”.

The founder, Vicky Kapoor, has a long list of training qualifications with 34 years of experience, so you can’t go wrong with these guys!

D-104, 2nd Floor, 100 Feet Road, SNS Marg. Chhattarpur. New Delhi

