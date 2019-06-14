Lunch Date With Fam? Masala House Is The Answer For All Right Checks

Amazing ambiance with dark lit seating, courteous staff, and delicious food, Masala House has all the right checks. Head here right away if you're in the mood for some delicious Indian food. The staff is courteous and their service is excellent and quick. Must try dishes include Anarkali Tikki, a sumptuous composition of beetroot, , and peanut. It is superbly delicious and melts in the mouth. Also, their Paneer Tikka and Mattra Tikki have amazing marination and taste. In the main course, do try their Paneer Lababdar. It is creamy and soft and delicious. When it comes to desserts, their Gulab Phirni and Rabri kulfi will remind you of the sweet taste of your grandma's hands or the food from Delhi 6. Their presentation of food is beautiful and is totally Instagram worthy!