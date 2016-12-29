Food critic and consultant Osama Jalali has been working towards restoring the city’s food heritage for years, and has finally come up with a restaurant of his own. Masala Trail brings us street food from all corners of India.
Masala Trail Serves Street Food From Across India & Bottles Of Keventers
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: JANPATH
We started our street food journey with a warm Tamatar Ki Chaat from Benaras. Spiced tomatoes topped with nuts; it was tangy and refreshing.
We strongly recommend ordering the Bihari Puri or Litti with Chokha {there’s baingan and tamatar} next, followed by the Gujarati Panki with green chutney and green chilli. The Tower Chaat is a must order, too; a tall glass filled with bhallas, paapdi and aloo tikki with plenty of dahi, tamarind chutney and masalas.
One thing we noticed was that nothing’s too spicy, which could be a negative for some but also means you can keep gobbling up more without rushing for water {well, Keventers milkshake is here too}.
There’s no better way to end a meal here than the ice cream, fruit and cream-infused Haji’s Fruit Cream. But first, try the ghee dosa which has all the spices embedded in the batter, and is served with a stellar coconut chutney and tomato chutney. The mini chilli idlis are worth a bite, too, if you’re looking for a hint of spice.
Give the gol gappas and bhel puri a miss and head for some alternate chaat from a different part of the country.
Featured photo courtesy: Masala Trail
