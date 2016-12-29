Masala Trail Serves Street Food From Across India & Bottles Of Keventers

We started our street food journey with a warm Tamatar Ki Chaat from Benaras. Spiced tomatoes topped with nuts; it was tangy and refreshing.

We strongly recommend ordering the Bihari Puri or Litti with Chokha {there’s baingan and tamatar} next, followed by the Gujarati Panki with green chutney and green chilli. The Tower Chaat is a must order, too; a tall glass filled with bhallas, paapdi and aloo tikki with plenty of dahi, tamarind chutney and masalas.

One thing we noticed was that nothing’s too spicy, which could be a negative for some but also means you can keep gobbling up more without rushing for water {well, Keventers milkshake is here too}.