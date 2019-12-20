If pounding on machines at the gym is not something that appeals to you, head over to Ryders Sports Academy {RSA} chain and learn or master your favorite outdoor sport. They’ve even got horse riding as part of the curriculum – you can’t say neigh to that.
Master A New Sport At This One-Of-A-Kind Academy In Gurgaon
- Upwards: ₹ 2000
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Ryde Out The Fitness Wave...
…with Ryders Sports Academy. These sports campuses are dotted across G town and offer football, cricket, basketball, golf, skating, horse riding, martial arts, swimming and shooting classes. The coaching style is eccentric and the trainers are always looking for innovative drills and exercise to suit the individual needs of every trainee instead of a one-size-fits-all approach.
What Else?
The academy keeps organising camps, tournaments and even corporate matches every few months but the ones to watch are their summer camps. To keep things wacky, they even have a Tournament of Strength’ tested by tug of war competitions.
A one-time registration fee of INR 3,000 is applicable and the monthly course fee is between INR 1,700 and INR 2,000 depending on the sport.
So, We're Saying...
If you’re looking at picking up a sport this summer and get fit in the process, then Ryder’s Academy is a good place to start. They update their Facebook page with upcoming programs and events – check them out here.
