Mathews Cafe – A South Indian Bargain

South Indian for the am meal? Mathews Cafe in RK Puram is just the place for you! The menu boasts a plethora of different vadas, idlis, upmas and more, we have been wow-ed with their heavenly pongal at as early as 7 am. A breakfast favourite, this place promises quality food as well as a long line of customers to go with it.

Mostly a one-stop shop for a quick meal, Mathews offers classic renditions of South Indian classics in the form of, Parotta-Kurma, Malabar Paratha and Stew. The Onion Masala Dosa is also a favourite at this street food eatery along with an all-you-can eat option of sambar. A hearty meal is promised at this joint of fast items but make sure you carry your own bottle of water {just to be on the safe side}. If you like nariyal chutney as much as we do, you must check this out for b-fast, since we believe that everyone deserves a good morning.

Where: Outside Tamil Sangam, Tamil Sangam Marg, RK Puram, New Delhi {7 am to 9.30 pm}

Price: Rs. 200 for two people {approx.}