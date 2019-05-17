This Pitampura Store Does Amazing Bridesmaids' Lehengas & Weddingwear

Summer weddings are buzz words right now, and if you're also looking to shop for a friend's wedding that's approaching, then Mauve Story is the boutique for you. They've got everything from stitched saris, to cotton essentials for a regular day.

You can also expect a lot of ethnic gowns from them; ones that are heavily embellished, and quite sophisticated. We believe these would be nice for someone who doesn't like a lot going on with their outfits. Although, they also have an unending collection of pretty lehngas that are quite extravagant and dressy. We personally love the summer collection they've come out with. We feel it represents spring and summer pretty well. Imagine nudes, accompanied by colourful bursts of embroidery and sequin work of floral patterns (also imagine wearing this to an outdoorsy, garden wedding - oh, the poctures!). Mostly, Mauve Story's designs cater to bridesmaids looking to shop for interesting outfits, as they aim to have pieces specially crafted for the brides closest friends.

As we've mentioned above, they've got a good collection of cotton kurtas, which start at around INR 3,000, whereas fancier more dressier pieces start around INR 10K.