We recently went on a trip to McLeod Ganj. The farmers’ breakfast, the trek to Triund, and the coffee is what you must not miss out if you’re there.
Head To McLeod Ganj For The Triund Trek, Farmers' Breakfast, And Awesome Coffee
How To Get There?
It’s about 500km from New Delhi, so the best way to get there is a semi-sleeper bus, which has ample overnight services throughout the week. Those who love long drives could hit their gas pedals as well, since the highway is quite nice.
What Kind Of A Traveller Is It For?
The place offers the perfect mix of hospitality and friendliness, and you’ll find that the people there often let you have your ‘me time’.
Nature-lovers are going to love the fresh air, and if one loves a bike ride, Dharamshala-Naddi-Dharamkot-McLeod Ganj is the perfect route.
What Makes This Destination Special?
The Triund trek. You can see the different shapes of the mountains and the changing views of the city as you climb {you move from 1,500m to 2,875m above the sea level}. The whole energy keeps you positive throughout the trek.
The weather is amazing in the monsoon, if you don’t mind the showers, of course. The summers are always a good time to visit, though.
Where: McLeod Ganj, Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh
Best Time To Visit: Jun – Sep
#LBBTip
A waterproof jacket or windcheater if you’re going around the monsoons. Sports shoes are a must, too. Other than that, carry casual, comfortable clothing.
