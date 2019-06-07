Classy Interiors To Flavourful Food, This place Will Just Make Your Day

Castle 24 stands different in the crowd of lounge and bar in Rajouri garden. From classy interiors to flavourful food everything you can find it here. The main course to starters all are pretty amazing. Live bar counters with live DJ is you have for a lively ambience. In non-veg, Butter chicken, Chicken lollypop, Chicken tikka pizza. The Fizzy and Drizzy cocktails with awesome starters make a perfect day.