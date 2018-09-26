This Century-Old Sweet Shop Serves The Best Kaju Barfi & Sohan Halwa

Sweet Shops

Meghraj & Sons

Chandni Chowk, New Delhi
292-293, Fatehpuri Chowk, Chandani Chowk, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

In the bustling chowk of Fatehpuri - Meghraj and Sons have existed for over a 100 years. Their sweets have the flavours of yesteryear’s and the goodness of whole and pure ingredients. What attracts me the most besides the wonderful quality, is the little metal boxes they use for packaging with images printed on them. Till recently they had boxes with subtle colours and prints. I find these boxes are a big hit when I have to gift sweets to someone.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, and Kids.

