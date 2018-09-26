This Century-Old Sweet Shop Serves The Best Kaju Barfi & Sohan Halwa

In the bustling chowk of Fatehpuri - Meghraj and Sons have existed for over a 100 years. Their sweets have the flavours of yesteryear’s and the goodness of whole and pure ingredients. What attracts me the most besides the wonderful quality, is the little metal boxes they use for packaging with images printed on them. Till recently they had boxes with subtle colours and prints. I find these boxes are a big hit when I have to gift sweets to someone.