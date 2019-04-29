This Store Offers Ethnic-Chic Clothing In Mulmul, Chikankari & Kosa Khadi Fabrics

If you love the comfort of khadi and mulmul and enjoy how chic it looks with chikankari, you'll love Meiraas. They offer organic, and elegant saris made out of pretty resham chikankari, kosa mulmuls and kantha with variations in the type of block printing. Also, you'll be happy to know that they retail fabrics separately, too!

Not only does this e-store have timeless and classic saris, but they offer pretty chikankari kurtas, shibori-dyed pashmina shawls, mukaish dupattas and an entire collection of shirt blouses and pretty potlis (made from leftover fabric and called Sustainable Statements). This brand has close to 20 collections that you can choose from.

Our personal favourite is the Dopehri collection. Dopehri is a contemporary yet chic take on chikankari. This collection consists of cropped cotton shirts and pants, chic mulmul and chikankari shorts (LOVE, LOVE), gypsy/button down skirts and palazzos.