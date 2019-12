This Delhi- based brand does handmade unique & customisable accessories. Mela Creations is an accessories brand that has some of the unique pieces. The earrings are perfect for those who like their accessories to be bold & colourful. Also, these earrings are perfect for sustainable choice. Shreya, the owner & designer makes these pieces herself. Her earrings are so versatile that you can style them with both ethnic & western outfits. You can get in touch with her over Instagram.