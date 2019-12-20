Try The Buttery And Nutty Almond Shortbread Here With A Hot Coffee

img-gallery-featured
Food Stores

Addicted Freshly Baked

₹ ₹ ₹ 

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Buttery, nutty and downright delicious, the almond shortbread sold at Addicted - Freshly Baked is perfect with a coffee, a spot of jam, or if you're really fancy, then with peaches and mascarpone cheese.

What Could Be Better?

It's a bit pricey, but you only end up having a little bit at a time so i guess that makes up for it?

What's My Pro Tip?

Order in advance!

Food Stores

Addicted Freshly Baked

₹ ₹ ₹ 