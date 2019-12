The Shoe Yard in Arjun Nagar is ideal for quality export surplus leather shoes. Their collection includes shoes made in leather, leatherite and faux leather. Although, the store caters largely to men, they have a good range of baroque-oxford shoes which are unisex. They also have a range for boys, but, most of their shoes start from US size 6.

Since it's an export surplus store, prices aren't set too high.