Pacific Mall in Tagore Garden has a wide range of over 140 international and national brands that cater to every kind of shopaholic. If you're someone who's looking for good quality apparel that'll last you for years, and are looking for more options than just Zara, our list of the most epic brands for men here can help!
M&S To Lifestyle: Where To Get Menswear
Louis Philippe
This store is one of our favourites when we wish to shop for a formal wardrobe. If you’re looking for good suits and blazers, give this one a try!
Calvin Klein Jeans
We recommend Calvin Klein for the ultimate comfort when it comes to denims. The fact that they have some super trendy cuts and styles in store always wins them brownie points.
GAP
Looking for a comfortable, casual wardrobe, something that is subdued yet trendy? Drop by GAP, where block colours dominate most of their collection. Also perfect for picking up casual tees and jeans from.
Tommy Hilfiger
Shopping from Tommy Hilfiger is never a bad idea! Walk in when you’re looking for that casual tee with the perfect fit, or a shirt for that casual office party, or even some super stylish, fun formal wear options.
Aeropostale
Jeans, graphic tees or even hoodies, this brand has some super stylish comfort wear that you can add to your daily wardrobe.
United Colours of Benetton
This store is the best bet when you’re looking for ways to revamp your daily wardrobe with quality clothes that'll last you for years. Their collection of t-shirts make for stylish casual wear, perfect for college, work, and even parties.
Decathalon
We love them for making sportswear and gear so affordable, and motivating us to start working out. They have a functional and long-lasting collection of active wear, sports equipment, even trekking and camping gear, all priced reasonably.
- Upwards: ₹ 500
Zara
Who doesn’t love Zara?! Walking into this store is an instant mood lifter. The next time you’re feeling low, allow the printed tees, ripped denims, and uber cool jackets at this high fashion store to make your world all right.
Lacoste
When in doubt, opt for a color pop with Lacoste! We love the fact that have t-shirts in every imaginable colour, and recommend you drop by whenever you’re too confused about what to wear for that brunch date.
Van Huesen
Head to this store to shop for an office wardrobe that’ll definitely impress those bosses. We personally love their crisp shirts and blazer suits.
Marks & Spencers
We’d recommend a visit to this store when you need to shop for a formal wardrobe. We’re huge fans of the quality, and if you look closely, they do have a lovely range of printed shirts that are guaranteed to make heads turn.
Manyavar
Overtime, Manyavar has made a name for itself as one-stop-shop for all things wedding. From sherwanis and suits to kurtas and safas, both their variety and quality is on point.
Max
So many colours, so many designs, so many styles, and such affordable pricing! Walking into this store guarantees some shopping, thanks to the deals they offer. It’s a great place to shop from if you’re craving a change in your daily wear wardrobe.
Superdry
Comfortable, casual and super trendy, the collection at this store is always on point. We love the sweatshirts and tees here, and the fact that they balance sporty wear with style is one of our favourite things about them.
Splash
For trendy jackets, shirts, and even pants, a trip to Splash never disappoints! Best part? It is all so affordable! We love the graphic tees here.
Lifestyle
This store is a family favourite, and you can pick up something for everybody! Belts, bags, wallets, shoes, pins, eye wear…they’ve got it all!
Jack & Jones
Men, if you love prints, this store will be your paradise. Tropical printed shirts, shorts, loosey-goosey shirts, and their cool, ripped jeans are some of our favourites here.
Levi's
The classic jeans brand, Levi's never fails to offer an insane variety of denims, all of which, are quality garments. Their stuff might be expensive but so worth it! We particularly love their ripped jeans for men.
