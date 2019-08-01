M&S To Lifestyle: Where To Get Menswear

Pacific Mall in Tagore Garden has a wide range of over 140 international and national brands that cater to every kind of shopaholic. If you're someone who's looking for good quality apparel that'll last you for years, and are looking for more options than just Zara, our list of the most epic brands for men here can help!

Louis Philippe

This store is one of our favourites when we wish to shop for a formal wardrobe. If you’re looking for good suits and blazers, give this one a try!

Clothing Stores

Louis Philippe

3.3

Pacific Mall, Shop 35, Najafgarh Road, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

Calvin Klein Jeans

We recommend Calvin Klein for the ultimate comfort when it comes to denims. The fact that they have some super trendy cuts and styles in store always wins them brownie points.

Clothing Stores

Calvin Klein

4.1

Pacific Mall, Ground Floor, Shop G-24, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

GAP

Looking for a comfortable, casual wardrobe, something that is subdued yet trendy? Drop by GAP, where block colours dominate most of their collection. Also perfect for picking up casual tees and jeans from.

Clothing Stores

GAP

4.2

Pacific Mall, Ground Floor, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

Tommy Hilfiger

Shopping from Tommy Hilfiger is never a bad idea! Walk in when you’re looking for that casual tee with the perfect fit, or a shirt for that casual office party, or even some super stylish, fun formal wear options. 

Clothing Stores

Tommy Hilfiger

3.9

Pacific Mall, Ground Floor, Shop 29, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

Aeropostale

Jeans, graphic tees or even hoodies, this brand has some super stylish comfort wear that you can add to your daily wardrobe. 

Clothing Stores

Aeropostale

3.8

Pacific Mall, Nafjafgarh Road, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

United Colours of Benetton

This store is the best bet when you’re looking for ways to revamp your daily wardrobe with quality clothes that'll last you for years. Their collection of t-shirts make for stylish casual wear, perfect for college, work, and even parties.

Clothing Stores

United Colors Of Benetton

4.1

Pacific Mall, Block 6, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

Decathalon

We love them for making sportswear and gear so affordable, and motivating us to start working out. They have a functional and long-lasting collection of active wear, sports equipment, even trekking and camping gear, all priced reasonably.

Sporting Goods Stores

Decathlon

4.5

Pacific Mall, LGF-27, Najafgarh Road, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

Zara

Who doesn’t love Zara?! Walking into this store is an instant mood lifter. The next time you’re feeling low, allow the printed tees, ripped denims, and uber cool jackets at this high fashion store to make your world all right.

Clothing Stores

Zara

4.2

Pacific Mall, Najafgarh Road, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

Lacoste

When in doubt, opt for a color pop with Lacoste! We love the fact that have t-shirts in every imaginable colour, and recommend you drop by whenever you’re too confused about what to wear for that brunch date.

Clothing Stores

Lacoste

4.5

Pacific Mall, Ground Floor, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

    Van Huesen

    Head to this store to shop for an office wardrobe that’ll definitely impress those bosses. We personally love their crisp shirts and blazer suits. 

    Clothing Stores

    Van Heusen

    4.3

    Pacific Mall, 1st Floor, Shop 28, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

    Marks & Spencers

    We’d recommend a visit to this store when you need to shop for a formal wardrobe. We’re huge fans of the quality, and if you look closely, they do have a lovely range of printed shirts that are guaranteed to make heads turn. 

    Clothing Stores

    Marks & Spencer

    4.2

    Pacific Mall, Lower Ground Floor, Najafgarh Road, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

    Manyavar

    Overtime, Manyavar has made a name for itself as one-stop-shop for all things wedding. From sherwanis and suits to kurtas and safas, both their variety and quality is on point. 

    Clothing Stores

    Manyavar

    Pacific Mall, Lower Ground Floor, Shop 20, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

    Max

    So many colours, so many designs, so many styles, and such affordable pricing! Walking into this store guarantees some shopping, thanks to the deals they offer. It’s a great place to shop from if you’re craving a change in your daily wear wardrobe.

    Clothing Stores

    Max Fashion

    3.9

    Pacific Mall, Najafgarh Road, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

    Superdry

    Comfortable, casual and super trendy, the collection at this store is always on point.  We love the sweatshirts and tees here, and the fact that they balance sporty wear with style is one of our favourite things about them.

    Clothing Stores

    Superdry

    3.9

    Pacific Mall, Ground Floor, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

      Splash

      For trendy jackets, shirts, and even pants, a trip to Splash never disappoints! Best part? It is all so affordable! We love the graphic tees here.

      Clothing Stores

      Splash

      4.0

      Pacific Mall, 1st Floor, Pillar 464, Najafgarh Road, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

      Lifestyle

      This store is a family favourite, and you can pick up something for everybody! Belts, bags, wallets, shoes, pins, eye wear…they’ve got it all! 

      Department Stores

      Lifestyle

      4.3

      Pacific Mall, Khyala Road, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

      Jack & Jones

      Men, if you love prints, this store will be your paradise. Tropical printed shirts, shorts, loosey-goosey shirts, and their cool, ripped jeans are some of our favourites here. 

      Clothing Stores

      Jack & Jones

      Pacific Mall, Ground Floor, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

      Levi's

      The classic jeans brand, Levi's never fails to offer an insane variety of denims, all of which, are quality garments. Their stuff might be expensive but so worth it! We particularly love their ripped jeans for men. 

      Clothing Stores

      Levi's

      4.3

      Pacific Mall, FF-101, Nazafgarh Road, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

