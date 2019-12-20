Midland Book Shop: Mid-Lauding The Mid-Lands

Of all the costly places around Hauz Khas, this place seems to bit on the lighter side. Situated close to the Green Park metro station, this bookstore has the power to set your bibliophilic juices running. And oh boy! Do they run real fast. Situated in what seems like a complex, the bookstore has two floors. And yes you anticipated it right, they are brimming with books. As we speak right now, the brim-aspect might be at its highest order. From the latest reads to the late -to -the -scene reads, you name it, they got it. Midland Book Shop: Every bookstore has books, but do they have super cool owners. Well, here they do. Apart from wonderful book suggestions for your confused book-smitten souls, to those unasked discounts, Mr owner is just love. Do I hear you rushing? oh, do I hear you locking the door! Don't miss the chance while you still can. Head on to Midlands Bookshop.