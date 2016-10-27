A New Pizza Place Is Tossing Up Some Fresh Pies In Gurgaon

Give your regular pizza order an upgrade and try Millionaire’s cheesy, flavourful pizzas. Quite easily the best pizza I’ve had in a long while; the French Onion Crust pizza hit all the right spots.

They also have some great pasta options, including the ultimate comfort food—mac ‘n’ cheese. Although our order took a while to reach {you can choose to dine at the restaurant, as well}, they sweetened the deal with their cinnamon and sugar-laced churros.

Highly recommended for your next cheat meal.