A New Pizza Place Is Tossing Up Some Fresh Pies In Gurgaon

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

The Millionaire Pizza & Pasta

Sector 50, Gurgaon
₹ ₹ ₹ 

F-27, Baani Square, Near Mayfield Garden, Sector 50, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Shortcut

A pizza place in Baani Square that’s barely a month old that, Millionaire Pizza is serving up unusual pies like the Fat Cat Meatball and Chimichurri Exotic Veg.

Who Is It For?

Cheese enthusiasts and pizza-eaters who like to experiment.

Must-Have{s}

French Onion Crust Pizza, Tip Top Churros

What We Loved

Give your regular pizza order an upgrade and try Millionaire’s cheesy, flavourful pizzas. Quite easily the best pizza I’ve had in a long while; the French Onion Crust pizza hit all the right spots.

They also have some great pasta options, including the ultimate comfort food—mac ‘n’ cheese. Although our order took a while to reach {you can choose to dine at the restaurant, as well}, they sweetened the deal with their cinnamon and sugar-laced churros.

Highly recommended for your next cheat meal.

Cafes

The Millionaire Pizza & Pasta

Sector 50, Gurgaon
₹ ₹ ₹ 

F-27, Baani Square, Near Mayfield Garden, Sector 50, Gurgaon

image-map-default