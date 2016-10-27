A pizza place in Baani Square that’s barely a month old that, Millionaire Pizza is serving up unusual pies like the Fat Cat Meatball and Chimichurri Exotic Veg.
A New Pizza Place Is Tossing Up Some Fresh Pies In Gurgaon
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Shortcut
Who Is It For?
Cheese enthusiasts and pizza-eaters who like to experiment.
Must-Have{s}
French Onion Crust Pizza, Tip Top Churros
What We Loved
Give your regular pizza order an upgrade and try Millionaire’s cheesy, flavourful pizzas. Quite easily the best pizza I’ve had in a long while; the French Onion Crust pizza hit all the right spots.
They also have some great pasta options, including the ultimate comfort food—mac ‘n’ cheese. Although our order took a while to reach {you can choose to dine at the restaurant, as well}, they sweetened the deal with their cinnamon and sugar-laced churros.
Highly recommended for your next cheat meal.
Also On The Millionaire Pizza & Pasta
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Comments (0)