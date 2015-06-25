The Mint Leaf Catering to Food and Finish

The Mint Leaf deals in food packed with flavour. If you choose their services, expect your food to be a culinary treat to all the senses; they also pay great attention to cutlery and crockery, giving you the whole package. We’re talking pristine china and silver spoons.

Moving on to the food, The Mint Leaf does a fabulous Cheesy Baby Potato, which was a big hit, as was the Penne in Plum Sauce and Asparagus Cherry Tomato Lasagna. If you’re looking for a well-done event with slick service by the wait staff and personalised menus, this has to be the catering service to pick. We feel that their expertise lies in knowing a great deal about food pairings and then introducing those to the menu.

The attention to detail and the diverse combinations of food makes it a promising choice for big events, where you’re looking at catering to a large number of people with varied needs. So let us know how it goes at your next big party when you don’t want the hassle of doing it yourself.

Where: B5, B Block, Saket, New Delhi, India

Contact: 9350886770, 9999994130

You can visit their Instagram here.

You can find them on Facebook here.