From Amazing Starters To Yum Desserts, Miss Nora Is Worth Every Penny!

Casual Dining

Miss Nora

New Delhi, Delhi

R Cube Monad Mall, 1st Floor, Vishal Cinema Road, Vishal Enclave, Tagore Garden Extension, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

Miss Nora: This superb outlet is opened in R cube mall, Tagore Garden Extension. Serving you pan Asian cuisine from starters, main course & dessert. Something different new and good. Things we tried are different salad options and for Dessert, Go for coconut icecream. This is in house icecream

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

