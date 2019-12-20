Miss Nora: This superb outlet is opened in R cube mall, Tagore Garden Extension. Serving you pan Asian cuisine from starters, main course & dessert. Something different new and good. Things we tried are different salad options and for Dessert, Go for coconut icecream. This is in house icecream
From Amazing Starters To Yum Desserts, Miss Nora Is Worth Every Penny!
Casual Dining
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJOURI GARDEN
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
