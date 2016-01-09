Cutting Chai, Namkeen Dabbas & Chorizo Paos at Mister Chai

The food menu is an interesting mix of street food such as the Bombay Vada Pao {also available in a delish Goan Chorizo variant}, samosas {they’ve got Chilli Cheese and Butter Chicken} and the legendary MTDC {Mumbai’s triple decker club sandwich} with a twist: The Vada Pao is served with an injection of pudina chutney, the chaat is sautéed in olive oil and infused with micro greens, and the chakna is served in a bronze tiffin dabba.

For a slightly non-desi experience, pick something off their Firangi Twist section- we’re in favour of the Chicken Khurchan Tacos. All this washed down with the uber refreshing Orange Ginger Punch packed with slices of oranges and lemon.

But when in doubt, just go a la Bikini {Barcelona’s take on finger sandwiches}.