Hot and cold teas and coffees, a tiffin dabba bearing your favourite namkeens and lots of tapas-sized snack plates to choose from; Mister Chai is the ideal place to catch up on some goss over a cuppa.
Cutting Chai, Namkeen Dabbas & Chorizo Paos at Mister Chai
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
- Nearest Metro Station: JANPATH
Goan Chorizo Pao, MTDC
Cutting Chai, Orange Ginger Punch
For their presentation {the cutting chai comes in vibrant teal glasses inside a mini wooden cabinet-like apparatus} and the illustrative menu, which explains each section and the origin of the dishes therein.
High on chai
Unlike most five-star hotel cafes, Mister Chai makes your home-style masala chai from scratch, and not from a teabag, with add-ons like ginger, cardamom, sauf, ajwainetc. If you like your tea sans milk, you can opt for the English Breakfast Tea or the Peppermint Green Tea. They’ve also got regional teas, including a Kashmiri Kahwa and a Kali Mirch Chai. All accompanied by a small tin of rusk {dip away}.
Not a tea drinker at all? Mister Chai also caters to you coffee addicts with freshly-brewed Lavazza coffee and single origin roasts. These are served with a side of European cookies.
Grab some grub
The food menu is an interesting mix of street food such as the Bombay Vada Pao {also available in a delish Goan Chorizo variant}, samosas {they’ve got Chilli Cheese and Butter Chicken} and the legendary MTDC {Mumbai’s triple decker club sandwich} with a twist: The Vada Pao is served with an injection of pudina chutney, the chaat is sautéed in olive oil and infused with micro greens, and the chakna is served in a bronze tiffin dabba.
For a slightly non-desi experience, pick something off their Firangi Twist section- we’re in favour of the Chicken Khurchan Tacos. All this washed down with the uber refreshing Orange Ginger Punch packed with slices of oranges and lemon.
But when in doubt, just go a la Bikini {Barcelona’s take on finger sandwiches}.
