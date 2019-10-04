Mithai Just Got Way Better, Stop By Khoya Mithai Now!

Navratras ( Celebrated to commemorate Maa Durga's win over the demon Mahishasura and represents the victory of peace and dharma over ego and evil) have started marking the beginning of the Festivals season in India. And no festival can be complete without mithai (Indian sweets) Khoya has created this incredible box of sweets that are not just perfect for the family to enjoy but great for gifting too. Like my box which has an assortment of Pink Coconut Ladoo, Kesar Khoya, Jammu Chocolate and Paan Peda. Each sweet tastes of freshness along with no preservatives or artificial colours.