Shopping In Model Town? These 11 Stores Will Have You Sorted

You'll find shelves full of accessories, such as bags, hats, sunglasses, and more. They also have a section of summer-friendly slippers and delicates with a variety of options to choose from. What we personally really like, is their collection of basic t-shirts, camisoles, and cotton socks, that all come in a number of solid colours. If you’re looking for stuff for your home/kitchen, you’ll find lots of things to take back with you. They’ve got really pretty mugs, bottles, sippers, lunch boxes, and some kitchen appliances.

