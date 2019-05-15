Shopping In Model Town? These 11 Stores Will Have You Sorted
Qiah
This women's apparel store is the one-stop shop for everything that's trending in the fashion scene. From flowy shirt dresses to graphic tees and crop tops, they've got it all. And they have a fresh collection every alternate day. So, chances are that every time you go here, you'll find something you'll love.
Walnut
Itraa Ke
With racks filled with pretty, pastel ethnic wear outfits, this store in Model Town isn't one to miss. From light and casual to more heavy and formal wear, they’ve got it all. Their range of cottons start from INR 7,000 for entire sets. Their lehngas start from around INR 20K, and go up depending on the kind of work they have on them. If you’re looking for ethnic or wedding wear, you must check out their stuff.
Vrinda
Vijay Store
This multi-brand retail store in Model Town will probably have everything that you may be looking for. With a separate store for both men and women, this store has everything be it casual wear, or formal wear, or accessories. The women's store has brands such as Kazo, Forever New, Armani Jeans, Vero Moda, Only, AND, while the men's store has brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Van Huesen, Louis Philippe, Satya Paul, and more.
Miniso
You'll find shelves full of accessories, such as bags, hats, sunglasses, and more. They also have a section of summer-friendly slippers and delicates with a variety of options to choose from. What we personally really like, is their collection of basic t-shirts, camisoles, and cotton socks, that all come in a number of solid colours. If you’re looking for stuff for your home/kitchen, you’ll find lots of things to take back with you. They’ve got really pretty mugs, bottles, sippers, lunch boxes, and some kitchen appliances.
Elite Steps
This store is pretty much a one-stop shop for all your footwear needs. From formal wear to blingy, dressy pieces, to even sports shoes and crocs, they've got a ton of options. They also have an ample amount of heels in their collection, and leather and canvas shoes for men. The best part is that they always have a section of their store on discounted prices.
Madhuraag
If you need ethnic or wedding wear, this store has a lot of subtle and elegant options. They mostly have semi-stitched suit pieces, which tend to be on the lighter side. The stitched pieces are heavier, and more of the party wear kind.
Design Sarita
Interior designers by profession, the couple who runs this store provide not only the perfect upholstery and bed linens for your home, they also provide consultations on how you should decorate your home. They've got some great stuff like curtains, mats, cushion covers, and more.
Bliss By Arya's
This store is perfect for those who love heavy and blingy apparel. They've got saris, blouses, suits, palazzos and more for those who like to make a statement with their outfit. While they mostly do shaadi apparel, they've got a few lighter options as well.
Blossomz
This store does fusion wear in natural, summer-friendly fabrics. The collection is mostly tunics and kaftaans, breezy and perfect for the season.
Comments (0)