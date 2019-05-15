Shopping In Model Town? These 11 Stores Will Have You Sorted

Heading to Model Town for some budget shopping? There are tons of options in the market. From apparel and footwear to home decor, there's something for all your shopping needs.

Qiah

This women's apparel store is the one-stop shop for everything that's trending in the fashion scene. From flowy shirt dresses to graphic tees and crop tops, they've got it all. And they have a fresh collection every alternate day. So, chances are that every time you go here, you'll find something you'll love.

Clothing Stores

Qiah

4.4

F-14/31, Near VLCC, Model Town 2, New Delhi

Walnut

Sister concern of the more than 60 years old Punjab Shoe Company, this store has all your footwear needs sorted. From formal shoes to kohlapuris, they've got comfortable and trendy shoes starting from INR 399. But what we're absolutely in love with, is the store's jutti collection. All handmade, and their own designs, they've got both quirky printed ones (priced at INR 1,290) and dressier, embroidered ones (priced at INR 1590). They're super comfy, too!
Shoe Stores

Walnut

F-14/32, Shop 3, Model Town 2, New Delhi

Itraa Ke

With racks filled with pretty, pastel ethnic wear outfits, this store in Model Town isn't one to miss. From light and casual to more heavy and formal wear, they’ve got it all. Their range of cottons start from INR 7,000 for entire sets. Their lehngas start from around INR 20K, and go up depending on the kind of work they have on them. If you’re looking for ethnic or wedding wear, you must check out their stuff.

Boutiques

Itraake

F-14/31, Model Town 2, New Delhi

Vrinda

Vrinda is the perfect store to hit up during summer since they've got loads of options in airy, summery, and comfortable kurtas and palazzos. From printed to embroidered, they have something for any low-key occasion. The prices for kurtas in this store start at INR 1,100.
Clothing Stores

Vrinda

3.7

F-14/19, Shop 4, Opp. Vijay Store, Model Town 2, New Delhi

Vijay Store

This multi-brand retail store in Model Town will probably have everything that you may be looking for. With a separate store for both men and women, this store has everything be it casual wear, or formal wear, or accessories. The women's store has brands such as Kazo, Forever New, Armani Jeans, Vero Moda, Only, AND, while the men's store has brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Van Huesen, Louis Philippe, Satya Paul, and more.

Clothing Stores

Vijay Store

4.1

F-14/22, Model Town 2, New Delhi

Miniso

You'll find shelves full of accessories, such as bags, hats, sunglasses, and more. They also have a section of summer-friendly slippers and delicates with a variety of options to choose from. What we personally really like, is their collection of basic t-shirts, camisoles, and cotton socks, that all come in a number of solid colours. If you’re looking for stuff for your home/kitchen, you’ll find lots of things to take back with you. They’ve got really pretty mugs, bottles, sippers, lunch boxes, and some kitchen appliances.

Department Stores

Miniso

4.0

H-4/5, Model Town 2, New Delhi

Elite Steps

This store is pretty much a one-stop shop for all your footwear needs. From formal wear to blingy, dressy pieces, to even sports shoes and crocs, they've got a ton of options. They also have an ample amount of heels in their collection, and leather and canvas shoes for men. The best part is that they always have a section of their store on discounted prices.

Shoe Stores

Elite Steps

4.1

F-14/35, Model Town 2, New Delhi

Madhuraag

If you need ethnic or wedding wear, this store has a lot of subtle and elegant options. They mostly have semi-stitched suit pieces, which tend to be on the lighter side. The stitched pieces are heavier, and more of the party wear kind.

Clothing Stores

Madhuraag

5.0

F-14/17, Near McDonald's, Model Town 2, New Delhi

Design Sarita

Interior designers by profession, the couple who runs this store provide not only the perfect upholstery and bed linens for your home, they also provide consultations on how you should decorate your home. They've got some great stuff like curtains, mats, cushion covers, and more.

Home Décor Stores

Design Sarita

5.0

F14/24, Model Town 2, New Delhi

Bliss By Arya's

This store is perfect for those who love heavy and blingy apparel. They've got saris, blouses, suits, palazzos and more for those who like to make a statement with their outfit. While they mostly do shaadi apparel, they've got a few lighter options as well. 

Boutiques

Bliss By Arya's

3.0

F-14/16, Model Town 2, New Delhi

Blossomz

This store does fusion wear in natural, summer-friendly fabrics. The collection is mostly tunics and kaftaans, breezy and perfect for the season.

Clothing Stores

Blossomz Designer

F-14/18, Ground Floor, Main Market, Model Town 2, New Delhi

