From Jack Daniel's BBQ Glaze To Duck-Shaped Ice Trays, This Store Has It All

Department Stores

Modern Bazaar

Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

Community Shopping Centre, Shop 18-B, Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

0 Outlets
Great For

What Makes It Awesome

They say give a girl the right shoes and she can conquer the world. Well, those shoes for us were comfy sneakers and the world we chose to conquer—Modern Bazaar.

This store is not your regular department store. With cool products like ready-to-eat gnocchi, duck-shaped ice cube trays and Jack Daniels' BBQ glaze, it's a place that breaks the monotony of our kitchen. From fresh bakery products and fruits and veggies, to baby food and personal care products, Modern Bazaar has it all. One of the pros about shopping here is also that they stock all sorts of imported items like Ragu Marinara Sauce, Anthon Berg Liquor Chocolates and Nespresso pods. 

At the moment, Modern Bazaar has outlets across Delhi NCR, including in areas like Dwarka, Kailash Colony, Saket, Cyber Hub (Gurgaon) and Basant Lok. 

What Could Be Better

They do not have an offline store in Noida or Ghaziabad, which can be a bummer for folks who live there. However, you can place your orders online on Modern Bazaar. 

Pro Tip

In case you need something urgently, this store also offers express delivery so your stuff will be delivered within three hours. 

