From Jack Daniel's BBQ Glaze To Duck-Shaped Ice Trays, This Store Has It All

They say give a girl the right shoes and she can conquer the world. Well, those shoes for us were comfy sneakers and the world we chose to conquer—Modern Bazaar.

This store is not your regular department store. With cool products like ready-to-eat gnocchi, duck-shaped ice cube trays and Jack Daniels' BBQ glaze, it's a place that breaks the monotony of our kitchen. From fresh bakery products and fruits and veggies, to baby food and personal care products, Modern Bazaar has it all. One of the pros about shopping here is also that they stock all sorts of imported items like Ragu Marinara Sauce, Anthon Berg Liquor Chocolates and Nespresso pods.

At the moment, Modern Bazaar has outlets across Delhi NCR, including in areas like Dwarka, Kailash Colony, Saket, Cyber Hub (Gurgaon) and Basant Lok.