From Make-Up To Masalas: This Brand Offers Products Across All Categories

Modicare is a brand that offers a bunch of products across categories like skincare, nutrition and supplements, home care (think detergents, cleaner solutions etc), F&B (haldi powder, pasta, candy, and the like), and bath and body products.

We recently had the chance to try some of this brand's products like the Essensual hand and body lotion, Fruit of the Earth face pack (INR 270), Wash Mate liquid detergent (INR 375), Urban Color nail lacquer (INR 230) and matte lip colour (INR 730), multi purpose cleaner, and the Schloka Neem and Gotukola face wash, among many other things.

The Schloka face wash was our favourite out of the lot. It has a neem fragrance which might be overwhelming for some, but it really does clean the skin without drying it out. The Fruit of the Earth face pack was a close second. It's an earthy, mud-like face pack with the goodness of neem and rosemary, both of which, can work wonders for sensitive/acne-prone skin.

As for the detergent, it cleans the clothes reasonably well and unlike most detergents, doesn't make the fabric feel hard (we actually tried this out as we washed one set of clothes with regular detergent and another with Modicare's liquid detergent).