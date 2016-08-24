Instant crystallisation, smokey hues and lemon foam: Molecule is taking molecular gastronomy to a whole new level. Bookmark the restaurant for an evening of mini spectacles and some of the most delish food we’ve had in a while.
Bookmark Molecule For Food That’s About Science, Drama And Taste
- Price for two: ₹ 2800
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
Smoke On The Cappuccino
Every meal at the grungy, war-themed Molecule starts with an amuse-bouche; a Mushroom Cappuccino with Pesto Lavash served inside a mini war truck, hidden in smoke as it’s brought to your table. This was followed by the Air Bread {little pillow-like entities stuffed with cheese and topped with a piece of chicken}, which make for the perfect starter, as they’re super light and don’t ruin your appetite for the main course.
We also recommend trying the golgappas, which are served on a wooden platter along with colourful paani in different flavours {pineapple, orange, strawberry and cola}, and the Cajun Crusted Fish topped with lemon foam.
The Vegetable Biryani Arancini {you may have had a rendition of it at Farzi} was another winner of a dish for us with its varying textures and sphere of raita on top. For a filling main course dish, don’t think beyond the Soya Keema & Malabar Paratha combo: Four mini parathas hanging from pegs on a little frame with a mini pressure cooker full of wasabi mooli laccha and a bowl full of soya keema.
PS: If you’re looking for a dose of health, the Winter Berry Salad is a great pick. They make it in front of you using all their arms and ammunition.
Floss After Every Meal
We mean the candy kind, of course. Cones filled with strawberry yoghurt and green candy floss emerge on your table once you’re done. And yes, they’re complimentary. Needless to say, we went home with a happy sugar rush.
#LBBTip: We recommend that you wash down each course with their freshly-brewed beers.
