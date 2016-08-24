Bookmark Molecule For Food That’s About Science, Drama And Taste

Every meal at the grungy, war-themed Molecule starts with an amuse-bouche; a Mushroom Cappuccino with Pesto Lavash served inside a mini war truck, hidden in smoke as it’s brought to your table. This was followed by the Air Bread {little pillow-like entities stuffed with cheese and topped with a piece of chicken}, which make for the perfect starter, as they’re super light and don’t ruin your appetite for the main course.

We also recommend trying the golgappas, which are served on a wooden platter along with colourful paani in different flavours {pineapple, orange, strawberry and cola}, and the Cajun Crusted Fish topped with lemon foam.

The Vegetable Biryani Arancini {you may have had a rendition of it at Farzi} was another winner of a dish for us with its varying textures and sphere of raita on top. For a filling main course dish, don’t think beyond the Soya Keema & Malabar Paratha combo: Four mini parathas hanging from pegs on a little frame with a mini pressure cooker full of wasabi mooli laccha and a bowl full of soya keema.

PS: If you’re looking for a dose of health, the Winter Berry Salad is a great pick. They make it in front of you using all their arms and ammunition.