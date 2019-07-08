One Cannot Miss Momos From This Outlet!

If you're momo lover then you must go ahead and try Mokart! They have different varieties of Momo! I ordered a combo of Non-veg Momos! Which includes chicken, Kurkure and Chocolate, makhani and gravy momos. Out of all, Chocolate momos won my heart! Generally it sounds weird when you hear chocolate in dishes which should be spicy but that was not the case here. It gives the feeling of a dessert. So go ahead and try it!