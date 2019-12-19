The Monster Shakes Has Arrived In Hudson Lane Now

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Xero Degrees

Vijay Nagar, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

G-18/B, Jahanara Marg, Vijay Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Xero Degrees has been known for its massive monster shakes and cheesy peri-peri fries. The brand has opened up their new outlet recently in Hudson Lane and it is a must visit place for people who love cheese and monster shakes! The must-try dishes on the menu are Red Velvet Shake and Cheese Peri Peri Fries.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Under ₹500, Big Group, Bae, Family, Kids

