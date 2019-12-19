Xero Degrees has been known for its massive monster shakes and cheesy peri-peri fries. The brand has opened up their new outlet recently in Hudson Lane and it is a must visit place for people who love cheese and monster shakes! The must-try dishes on the menu are Red Velvet Shake and Cheese Peri Peri Fries.
The Monster Shakes Has Arrived In Hudson Lane Now
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 750
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MODEL TOWN
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Under ₹500, Big Group, Bae, Family, Kids
