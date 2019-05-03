Make Way For Some Sumptuous Food

Cafes

The American Connection Diner

Kalkaji, New Delhi
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

F-1, 2nd Floor, Main Market, Kalkaji, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The food here is amazing and the ambiance is lit. In the narrow streets of kalkaji, New Delhi you find this gem . The place serves some amazing menu and has variety of shakes, pizza's, burgers and much more. The place has an exciting menu on monstrous food.

What Could Be Better?

It's all good enough.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

