When In Bir, Head To This Cafe For Stellar Food & Beautiful Sunset Views

The Moonshine Madness Cafe & Lounge is a perfect place to eat at, when in Bir. The cafe is easy to spot and reach, has wooden decor which is beautifully painted on, and you can also read here while you're enjoying a beverage. The cafe gives off a chill, hippy vibe and you they have both indoor and outdoor seating options. The service here is warm and quick, and there's also a big fluffy dog you'll find chilling around. I personally loved the options they have available for food and drinks. Their mutton burger was the absolute best! It had a juicy patty and was served with a side of fries and salad. We ordered a few snacks like potato fries and seekh kebabs, and the kebabs were again, absolutely delicious and succulent. Also try the Meat Lover's Pizza, which had a thin crust, and was loaded with meat. For beverages, we tried their chocolate shake, and it was decent. All of it was really affordable (as we were around 5-6 people and the bill was for around INR 2,000) Since it is located centrally, there is a lot to do while you're around here. You must check out the beautiful Chokling Monastery, local shops for handicrafts and Himachali apparel and accessories, and enjoy the sunset from any of the cafes around. The Zostel is at a walking distance and so is the paragliding ground. I would definitely recommend visiting Bir Billing for a chill and amazing getaway with your friends or even your fam.