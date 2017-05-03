Theobroma Has A Lot More To Offer Than Just Brownies: Here's What You Should Try

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Theobroma

Sector 18, Noida
₹ ₹ ₹ 

DLF Mall Of India, 2K-8, 1st Floor, Sector 18, Noida

image-map-default
View 5 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Did you know Theobroma isn't just about brownies? The banana cake and the walnut and raisin bread is to die for. Both are super soft and extremely flavourful. The bread had generous amounts of walnut and raisins and the cake was very well balanced and not extra sweet. Try the masala bread if you like spice ! The lemon syrup and mawa cake are a must try for foodies who appreciate flavour {like me }.

Anything Else

Next to try on the list would be their 100 other varieties of bread, which include parsi and chutney bread.

Other Outlets

Theobroma

Sector 28, Gurgaon
4.3

Cyber Hub, K-1A, Ground Floor, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Theobroma

Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Shop 2, Opp. IIT Delhi, SDA, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

image-map-default

Theobroma

Defence Colony, New Delhi
4.4

Plot 10, Ground Floor, Main Market, Defence Colony, New Delhi

image-map-default

Theobroma

Sector 32, Noida
4.4

Logix City Centre Mall, Ground Floor, Sector 32, Noida

image-map-default

Theobroma

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi
4.3

Select Citywalk, 1st Floor, F-62, Saket, New Delhi

image-map-default
Cafes

Theobroma

Sector 18, Noida
₹ ₹ ₹ 

DLF Mall Of India, 2K-8, 1st Floor, Sector 18, Noida

image-map-default
View 5 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Theobroma

Sector 28, Gurgaon
4.3

Cyber Hub, K-1A, Ground Floor, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Theobroma

Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Shop 2, Opp. IIT Delhi, SDA, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

image-map-default

Theobroma

Defence Colony, New Delhi
4.4

Plot 10, Ground Floor, Main Market, Defence Colony, New Delhi

image-map-default

Theobroma

Sector 32, Noida
4.4

Logix City Centre Mall, Ground Floor, Sector 32, Noida

image-map-default

Theobroma

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi
4.3

Select Citywalk, 1st Floor, F-62, Saket, New Delhi

image-map-default