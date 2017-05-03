Did you know Theobroma isn't just about brownies? The banana cake and the walnut and raisin bread is to die for. Both are super soft and extremely flavourful. The bread had generous amounts of walnut and raisins and the cake was very well balanced and not extra sweet. Try the masala bread if you like spice ! The lemon syrup and mawa cake are a must try for foodies who appreciate flavour {like me }.
Theobroma Has A Lot More To Offer Than Just Brownies: Here's What You Should Try
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Nearest Metro Station: NOIDA SEC 18
Next to try on the list would be their 100 other varieties of bread, which include parsi and chutney bread.
- Nearest Metro Station: IndusInd Bank Cyber City Rapid
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: South Extension
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: NOIDA CITY CENTRE
