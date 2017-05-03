Theobroma Has A Lot More To Offer Than Just Brownies: Here's What You Should Try

Did you know Theobroma isn't just about brownies? The banana cake and the walnut and raisin bread is to die for. Both are super soft and extremely flavourful. The bread had generous amounts of walnut and raisins and the cake was very well balanced and not extra sweet. Try the masala bread if you like spice ! The lemon syrup and mawa cake are a must try for foodies who appreciate flavour {like me }.