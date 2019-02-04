The very talented baker Megha Madan whips up delicious cakes for all occasions! She does cakes for birthdays, anniversaries, baby showers, almost any occasion possible. Pick a size and the flavour and let her do the creative work. Her vibrant and exotic designs speak for her creativity. She understands the person, the occasion, the likes and dislikes and has a design ready in a jiffy! Super affordable, very positive and lively, Megha is a lovely baker and we’re so glad she’s in the baking business. She’s definitely a go-to for all your sweet tooth cravings. Cake O Luv does cakes, edible flowers, cookies, cupcakes and so much more.
Check Out This Baker Who Can Whip Up Delicious Cakes For Every Occasion
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
