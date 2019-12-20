The Big Chill Cakery's Got A Winner With Their Mixed Berry Cake

Bakeries

The Big Chill Cakery

New Delhi, Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

3-B, Main Market, Khan Market, New Delhi

Great For

Pro-tip

They usually serve only slices; so if you're looking to order this for an occasion, order at least two days in advance.

What could be better?

Big Chill can do no wrong.

I liked

The cake in question is a mixed berry cake, made of layers of sponge, cream and berries. It isn't as decadent as most other Cakery cakes; but so, so refreshing and light, and a change from the usual chocolate and tiramisu options.

More Info

While at Big Chill Cakery, also try the frozen strawberry yogurt.

