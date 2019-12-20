They usually serve only slices; so if you're looking to order this for an occasion, order at least two days in advance.
The Big Chill Cakery's Got A Winner With Their Mixed Berry Cake
Bakeries
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
The cake in question is a mixed berry cake, made of layers of sponge, cream and berries. It isn't as decadent as most other Cakery cakes; but so, so refreshing and light, and a change from the usual chocolate and tiramisu options.
While at Big Chill Cakery, also try the frozen strawberry yogurt.
