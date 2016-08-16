Mr Choy Has Relocated, And Has A Bigger, Better Menu

Mr Choy, which had opened up in place of The Kitchen {#NeverForget}, has shifted. Though still in Khan Market, they’ve managed to bag themselves a bigger, better space in the now much-coveted middle lane.

If you haven’t eaten at the earlier outlet {gasp!} you should know that rather than the regular Chinese manchurian and rice, the menu here features unique dim sums, small plates and Asian noodles. They’ve also added signature mains, bento boxes, salads, soups, fried rice and different types of tea, including matcha.

We’re dying to try one of the signature mains, the Giant Mud Crabs, and of course, their dim sums.