With a bigger, revamped menu, Khan Market’s Mr Choy serves up Pan-Asian cuisine, including dim sums, noodles, rice, seafood, noodles, baos, bento boxes, teas, cocktails and mocktails.
Mr Choy Has Relocated, And Has A Bigger, Better Menu
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
Talk Choy
Mr Choy, which had opened up in place of The Kitchen {#NeverForget}, has shifted. Though still in Khan Market, they’ve managed to bag themselves a bigger, better space in the now much-coveted middle lane.
If you haven’t eaten at the earlier outlet {gasp!} you should know that rather than the regular Chinese manchurian and rice, the menu here features unique dim sums, small plates and Asian noodles. They’ve also added signature mains, bento boxes, salads, soups, fried rice and different types of tea, including matcha.
We’re dying to try one of the signature mains, the Giant Mud Crabs, and of course, their dim sums.
Think Drink
The new space has been done up beautifully, with a whole lot more seating, pretty umbrellas on the wall, a bar area, and a terrace. Why not sit here and try the bubble tea, Thai Iced Team, or the matcha, if that’s your jam. Otherwise, look no further than their signature Asian-inspired cocktails.
Check out the entire new menu here.
