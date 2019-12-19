Going For A Wedding? Complete Your Look With This Brand's Gorgeous Jewellery

The Much More store in Karol Bagh is one place you should visit if you're looking for quality costume jewellery. The variety they have is quite impressive. So, expect to find earrings, necklaces, rings, matha pattis, and even kaleeras in various styles and designs. They've got good stuff for all occasions - be it weddings or formal parties. Take note, they also let you make your own jewellery, which we feel is a brilliant service. Just show them a design that you want (could be something you came across in a magazine), and they'll make the same for you. We suggest going through their website to get an idea of what their collection looks like.