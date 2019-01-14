Pick MUJI For Great Stationery & Minimal Clothing

MUJI is basic. Once you enter, you’ll be greeted by a lot of white and neutrals. A small bath section will greet you on the right. Head here for cleansing oils, toners, moisturisers, towels, toothbrushes, eyelash curlers - the works. We’re eyeing the soft-as-a-pillow make up sponges.

Ahead of this is our favourite section - stationery. Rows upon rows of pens (starting at INR 100) in different colours with nibs varying in thickness will woo you. They’ve kept pads out for testing them before you decide to make them yours. We’re also loving the notebooks which come in simple brown covers. You can also make your own notebooks with embossing and block painting on these.



We love how all their clothing screams minimalism. Choose from tiny white shirts with animal faces just looking back at you on one side. They’ve got some great dresses for toddlers in plaid. Grown-ups get to choose from a similar variety, barring the animals. White is clearly the dominant factor here. Pick up a summery white shirt to go with your favourite denims, a pair of white slippers or a pair of striped socks.