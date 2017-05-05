New To Muji? Here's A Guide To What You Need To Buy

My favourite Japanese brand, Muji, opened it's largest store in Delhi. And it will blow your mind, if like me, you love black, white, grey, brown, black, and colours only in the pens you use. If you're a Muji noob, here's what I suggest you shop for as your initiation. First, the diffuser. No hipster room is complete without Muji's elegant diffusers. Comes in two sizes, and they also have an array of essential oils to choose from. Get the small size {approximately INR 4000}. Second, cutlery and home appliances. These look basic, but I personally love the clean lines and limited colours. This sounds a little stupid but their water jars and steel kettles are the most stunning things in my opinion. Third, shoes. I've bought their canvas loafers; they're super comfy. Again, black, white and blue are your options. If you're feeling super adventurous, get their denim kicks. Fourth, stationery. This is the one section that has me screaming "take all my money". Expect to make frivolous expenses in this section. And lastly, organisers. In natural textures and plastic. Shopped the above? Congratulations. You've graduated to their apparel and backpacks {I've bought their shirts- again, simple, but lovely}.