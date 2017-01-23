Mukesh Dhaba Serves Crisp Tandoori Parathas, 24/7

The Tandoori Chicken Paratha is absolutely fantastic; it’s baked in the tandoor to a crisp outside but the chicken inside remains tender. Each paratha is big enough to be a dance floor at certain clubs, mainly because there’s that much stuffing in it.

Do try the keema paratha as well, its pretty good but not the best we’ve had, and hence we reckon tandoori parathas will always outdo tawa parathas by a mile and a half. The Aloo Pyaaz is good but can be given a miss.

And if you feel the need for more, order the Chicken Tikka and the creamy Dal Makhni.