All The Museums In Delhi You Need To Visit

You may be advised to visit Birla House or Birla Bhavan; which is now Gandhi Smriti. Built as a museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, the space is where Gandhi himself spent the last 144 days of his life.

#LBBTip: It hasn’t been maintained very well, which has the potential to spoil your visit.

Timings: 10am – 5:30pm, closed on Mondays.